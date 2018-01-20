January 21 - Two men were killed and 15 other people were injured when a minibus taxi and a bakkie collided and rolled down an embankment off the Ntunjambili Road in Kranskop in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. Photo: ER24

Kranskop - Two men were killed and 15 other people were injured when a minibus taxi and a bakkie collided and rolled down an embankment off the Ntunjambili Road in Kranskop, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said on Sunday.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the bakkie and taxi at the bottom of a long embankment, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the bodies of two men lying trapped inside the bakkie. Unfortunately, both men had already succumbed to their multiple injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead."

Fifteen other injured people were found on the scene. Assessments showed that the injuries sustained ranged from minor to moderate. Paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to a nearby provincial hospital for further treatment. The cause of the collision was not yet known, Meiring said.

African News Agency/ANA