Two dead in Durban CBD horror crash, 20 injured

Two people, a man and a woman, were killed in a horror crash in the Durban CBD just before midnight on Sunday. The horror crash involved a bakkie and a bus, emergency workers said.

The accident took place at the corners of Stanger Street and Somtseu Road in the Durban CBD. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said on arrival paramedics found carnage as they found that the two vehicles had collided in the junction, before both vehicles veered off the roadway coming to rest on the side walks. “Paramedics found multiple casualties and immediately called for more resources to assist, including the eThekweni Fire Department.

“Once assistance had arrived and a triage was done it was determined that there were approximately 20 people from the bus had sustained various injuries.” He said once they were stabilized on the scene they were transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required. “Unfortunately in the bakkie a male and female believed to be in their thirties had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on the scene.”