Two die after wall collapses in eThekwini due to adverse weather

Two people have died after a wall collapsed during adverse weather in eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal. The eThekwini Municipality said its Disaster Management and Emergency Services responded to a heavy rain incident that resulted in two fatalities at the Nkanini Informal Settlement in Cato Manor.

It said adverse weather experienced on Saturday, December 21, led to the collapse of a retaining wall onto two informal structures in the informal settlement. Emergency services including the City’s Disaster Management, fire department, the South African Police Service (SAPS), pathology, and Emergency Medical Services, urgently responded to the scene where people were found trapped under rubble. “The team worked through the night to aid the trapped victims. Unfortunately, two people, a 38-year-old male and an 18-year-old female from one structure, were declared deceased on the scene. No fatalities or other injuries were recorded from the second affected structure. The City’s Disaster Management and other emergency teams will provide humanitarian assistance to the affected victims and activate other government services required,” the municipality said.

It said inclement weather affected other parts of the City where incidents of fallen trees were reported on Warwick Avenue, Kennedy Road, Prospect Hall Road, Currie Road in Morningside, and Inqawe Circle in uMlazi. All the incidents related to fallen trees were reported and attended to by the relevant departments. The Municipality appeals to the public to report emergencies at 031 361 0000. [email protected]