Two Durban metro cops in hot water for demanding money from residents violating lockdown

Durban – Two Durban metro police officers who allegedly asked three men to pay them money for violating lockdown regulations have been charged with corruption.

Constable Jerome Govender, 33, and Constable Themba Mbhele, 34, were arrested by the Provincial Anti-corruption Unit in Chatsworth this week.

According to KZN police, it is alleged on September 19, the accused were on duty in Chatsworth when they stopped three men and requested money indicating they have violated Covid-19 regulations.

“They demanded amounts ranging from R500 to R1 000 and those who failed to pay were placed in the back of the van until the money was paid,” said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

She said the matter was reported to Chatsworth police and a case of corruption was opened for investigation.