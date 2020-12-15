Two employees arrested for brutal Bishopstowe farm murders

Durban – Two suspects have been arrested for the brutal murder of three people at a farm in Bishopstowe on Monday. The bodies of Daniel Debruin, 58, his wife Glynis Debruin, 60, and Collin Debruin, 84, were discovered by the couple’s son. The police said they had sustained stab wounds to the head and neck. Following an intense police investigation Bishopstowe SAPS detectives with the assistance of the Mountain Rise K9 Unit arrested two suspects aged 27 and 35 at Swapo informal settlement in Copesville. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, it is alleged that two weeks ago there was a labour dispute between Debruin and his employees.

“Two of his workers were not pleased with their employer’s decision.

“The farm was closed and the employees were moved to a nearby informal settlement where they stay.

“On Monday, it is further alleged the suspects arrived at the farmer’s tuck shop which is situated inside the premises and found the deceased son, bought chips and passed some remarks.”

Mbele said later on Monday afternoon, Debruin’s son received a call from another farmer informing him that his father’s farm was on fire and when he tried to call his parents there was no response.

“He then rushed to the farm and found bodies of his parents and grandfather.”

Daniel’s body found a few metres away from the main house, while Glynis was found dead in the kitchen and Collin was found dead just outside his room.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the Bishopstowe detectives and Mountain Rise K9 police for their swift arrest.

“Justice will prevail and we hope the family will find solace knowing the perpetrators are behind bars,” he said.

