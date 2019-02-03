February 3 - Two people died when a car and a motorcycle collided head-on on the M4 near Umdloti, north of Durban on Sunday morning. Photo: Netcare 911

DURBAN - Two people were killed and 12 more injured in two separate crashes in KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said on Sunday. In the first incident, two people died when a car and a motorcycle collided head-on on the M4 near Umdloti, north of Durban on Sunday morning.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded soon after 10am to reports of a collision on the M4 about two kilometres from Umdloti, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a light motor vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in a head-on collision. Sadly the passenger of the light motor vehicle and the motorcyclist were declared deceased on the scene."

The driver of the car was treated on the scene and once stabilised was transported to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

In a second incident, 12 people sustained minor to serious injuries when a suspected burst tyre caused a minibus taxi to veer into the oncoming lane and roll off the embankment near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on the N3 and catch fire at Pinetown, Durban.

ER24 paramedics, fire and rescue, provincial services, as well as other private services were on the scene at 8am on Sunday morning to find that all the passengers had managed to get out of the vehicle before it caught alight, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

"Patients received various treatments, including advanced life support interventions, before being transported to both RK Khan and St Mary’s hospitals for further care," he said.

African News Agency (ANA)