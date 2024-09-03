Two killed, 48 injured in KZN bus crash

Two people have been killed in a bus crash in KwaZulu-Natal. The latest incident comes just hours after KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, announced a week of mourning following the deaths of more than 20 people in separate crashes at the weekend. It is believed that a scholar transport bus was involved in the crash.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service responded to the crash on the R618 near Vryheid on Monday afternoon. "Paramedics quickly assessed a chaotic scene and found that eight patients had sustained critical injuries, nine patients had sustained serious injuries, and 62 patients had sustained minor injuries," said KZPA spokesperson, Craig Botha. He said two occupants were fatally injured at the scene.

KZN MEC for Education, Sipho Hlomuka, sent his condolences to the families of the deceased. "We would like to send our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and we pray that God gives them strength during this difficult period. We would also like to wish the injured learners a speedy recovery and all those who survived this horrific accident," the MEC said. He is expected to visit the crash site on Tuesday and thereafter visit the families of those who have died, as well as stop by the Vryheid Hospital to visit the injured learners.

On Saturday, six women from the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party lost their lives when the taxi that they were travelling in careened down an embankment alongside the R74 in the uMzinyathi District. The taxi then caught alight. A further 11 injured passengers were taken to Untunjambili Hospital where they are currently receiving urgent medical attention. In a separate crash, 12 people died when two cars collided on the R622 road between Mooi River and Greytown. In another crash, three people died in a head-on collision in Stanger.