Two people were killed and four others were injured in a single vehicle accident on the N3 North bound before Richmond Road offramp in Pinetown on Monday, paramedics said. Picture: Supplied/Rescue Care Paramedics

Johannesburg - Two people were killed and four others were injured in a single vehicle accident on the N3 North bound before Richmond Road offramp in Pinetown on Monday, paramedics said.

Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Ceron Meadows said paramedics arrived on the scene at around 5pm to find the single vehicle lying on its side in the fast lane of the busy freeway.

"Paramedics found that there were six occupants in the vehicle, two people a male and a female had sustained extensive injuries and were declared deceased on the scene," Meadows said.

"Four other patients had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required. The vehicle had been travelling Durban Bound when it crossed through the centre medium coming to rest on the Pietermaritzburg (North) Bound carriageway."

Meadows said that the cause of the accident was not known and the police were on the scene to investigate.

African News Agency/ANA