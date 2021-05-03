Two killed in Durban helicopter crash

Durban – KZN police have confirmed two people died in a helicopter crash in Durban on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a helicopter crashed on the M19, near the N2 freeway, at around 8.15am.

“It is alleged that the plane crashed on the island in the Umgeni River. Two pilots, believed to be in their twenties, were declared dead at the scene. The cause of crash is unknown at this stage. The scene is still active, pending the arrival of authorities from aviation.”

Kyle Van Reenen, of Rescue Care, said that when paramedics arrived on the scene they found a Robinson 22 helicopter submerged in the Umgeni River.

“Both pilot and co-pilot were found entrapped in the aircraft and, sadly, were pronounced deceased on the arrival of paramedics.

“It is speculated that the cause of the crash is that of a bird strike. However, aviation authorities will conduct the necessary investigations.”

IOL