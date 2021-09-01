Two killed in KZN drive-by shootings

DURBAN - TWO people were killed and a third miraculously escaped unharmed in two separate drive-by shootings in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. IPSS spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said emergency teams responded to a report of a shooting on the R614 near Wewe.

“On arrivals of paramedics, it was established that a vehicle with driver and occupant were travelling on the R614 towards Bamshela, when a vehicle overtook them, and opened fire,” Herbst said. He said the male driver of the vehicle sustained multiple fatal gunshots while the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The passenger of the crashed vehicle managed to escape unharmed.

Exhibits seized from the scene. Picture: IPSS In a separate incident, one person was killed when his vehicle came under fire on the R617 past Mpophomeni. Midlands EMS reported that the vehicle was riddled with bullet holes.

One person was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on the R617 in the KZN Midlands on Wednesday. Picture: SUPPLIED “Sadly on the assessment of the patient it was established that he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds from rifles and handguns and was sadly declared deceased,” a spokesperson said.