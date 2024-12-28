Two killed in N2 horror crash near Spaghetti Junction

Two people have been killed in a horror crash on KwaZulu-Natal's N2 highway on Friday night. Garrith Jamieson, from ALS Paramedics, said emergency teams raced to the scene on the N2 northbound, before Spaghetti Junction, near Chesterville, to find a vehicle had rolled several times on the highway.

"It is alleged that the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times, ejecting passengers," Jamieson said. "Paramedics did a triage and unfortunately found that two people had sustained fatal injuries, one being the driver." Jamieson said the driver was entrapped in the wreckage and emergency teams, including the eThekwini Fire Department, had to work to free him.

He said the second deceased was also a man, and both were in their 30s. "Two patients sustained critical injuries and were placed on manual ventilators on the scene by Advanced Life Support paramedics before they were rushed to a nearby hospital," said Jamieson. "A further six patients had sustained serious injuries and were too treated on scene by Advanced Life Support paramedics before being transported to various Durban hospitals."

The roadway was closed for much of the evening for clean up operations. Jamieson added that police attended the scene and will investigate the exact cause of the crash further. Meanwhile, Jamieson said the festive season has been a busy time for emergency teams who attended to several road accidents across the Durban area.

He said on Christmas Day, emergency teams attended three crashes; on the N2 where a driver was critically injured, on the M19 near Otto Volek where a driver was rushed to hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a single-car incident and a rollover near Umgeni Road. "We urge all motorists to please be cautious on the roads. Slow down and reach your destination alive," he said. [email protected]