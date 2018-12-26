Durban - Two people were killed and another sustained moderate injuries in a shooting incident at an old mine along the N12 near New Modder Road on Wednesday, ER 24 said in a statement.



According to ER24's Werner Vermaak, paramedics from ER24 and provincial EMS arrived on the scene at about 3 pm where they found two men with fatal gunshot wounds.

"There was nothing that could be done for them and they were declared dead. A third man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms. He was treated at the scene and later transported to a nearby hospital for further care," said Vermaak.



The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown. Police are investigating.



African News Agency (ANA)

