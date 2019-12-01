Two people died and six others were injured, some critically, when a car and a bakkie collided in Cornubia in Durban in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Netcare 911

Durban - Two people died and six others were injured, some critically, when a car and a bakkie collided in Cornubia in Durban in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 4.35am on Sunday morning to reports of a serious crash on Chris Hani Road R102, opposite the Woodview Cemetery in Cornubia, north of Durban, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, a car and a bakkie were involved in a collision.

"Medics assessed the scene and found that one person from the bakkie, believed to be a passenger, as well as a back seat passenger from the car sustained fatal injuries and were sadly declared deceased on the scene."

The drivers of both vehicles sustained serious injuries and were "severely" trapped, needing the Ethekwini Fire and Rescue Services to use hydraulic tools to free them from the wreckage. In total, six patients from the collision sustained moderate to serious injuries.