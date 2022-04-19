Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Two KZN dams on watch following floods

The Department of Water and Sanitation is keeping two dams in KwaZulu-Natal under observation following the recent floods. Picture: Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)

The Department of Water and Sanitation is keeping two dams in KwaZulu-Natal under observation following the recent floods. Picture: Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)

Published 26m ago

Share

The dam levels of two KwaZulu-Natal’s dams remain on the radar of the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) following heavy rains in the province.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said they had informed nearby communities to be on watch.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The Ntshingwayo Dam, with the town of Newcastle being the closest, is currently at 82% of capacity. The release from the dam now is at 23.43 cumecs.

“This is in line with the 80% operating rule. The downstream communities have been informed accordingly,” said Ratau.

“The second dam in the DWS radar the Pongolapoort Dam, famously known as Jozini Dam. The dam is currently at 86%. According to the 85% operating rule for the dam, the DWS should be releasing 38mᶟ/s but 20 mᶟ/s is being released currently.

More on this

“This lower release is to allow for the security of the infrastructure while the communication to communities downstream must still happen.”

He said communication to communities downstream was essential as it ensured the protection of lives and livelihoods.

“Once that communication is done and people are in the light, there is a possibility of the release from Pongolapoort Dam to be raised to the required 38 cumecs.

Story continues below Advertisment

“All sleeve valves are available to release the required amount of water. However, it should be noted that the river will overflow when the release of 38mᶟ/s (takes place) and thus the importance of communication to communities downstream who may be flooded if this would happen without notice.”

IOL

Related Topics:

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello