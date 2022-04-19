Two KZN dams on watch following floods

The dam levels of two KwaZulu-Natal’s dams remain on the radar of the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) following heavy rains in the province. Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said they had informed nearby communities to be on watch.

“The Ntshingwayo Dam, with the town of Newcastle being the closest, is currently at 82% of capacity. The release from the dam now is at 23.43 cumecs. “This is in line with the 80% operating rule. The downstream communities have been informed accordingly,” said Ratau. “The second dam in the DWS radar the Pongolapoort Dam, famously known as Jozini Dam. The dam is currently at 86%. According to the 85% operating rule for the dam, the DWS should be releasing 38mᶟ/s but 20 mᶟ/s is being released currently.

“This lower release is to allow for the security of the infrastructure while the communication to communities downstream must still happen.” He said communication to communities downstream was essential as it ensured the protection of lives and livelihoods. “Once that communication is done and people are in the light, there is a possibility of the release from Pongolapoort Dam to be raised to the required 38 cumecs.

