Two lion cubs rescued from Westville property

Two lion cubs have been rescued from a property in Westville in Durban’s upper highway area. In a text message widely shared on community WhatsApp groups, private security guards and the SPCA were alerted to a property in Glenheath Place.

It is alleged that a resident sounded the alarm after being informed of two cubs at a home in Westville. Police and security were granted access to the home and were able to safely remove the cubs. Westville resident, Warren Schultz said the cubs have been relocated to an undisclosed location.

One of the rescued lion cubs. Picture: Warren Schultz Speaking to IOL, the SPCA's Barbara Patrick said the cubs were taken for safekeeping. She said they seemed to be in good health but will need to be seen to by a vet.

At this stage, it is alleged that one person has been arrested and another taken in for questioning. Police have been approached for comment. In a separate matter, a hunt is on for suspects after three dogs were allegedly burnt alive inside a vehicle belonging to the SPCA.

The incident took place in Nkampini, near Margate of the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday. IOL reported that a tracking alert was received for a SPCA vehicle. When it was located, three dogs were found, charred, inside the vehicle. Three dogs were burnt alive inside a Ford Bantam belonging to the SPCA. Picture: Supplied. “The SPCA’s vehicles offer a lifeline to countless animals in need, and without it, the SPCA cannot reach those animals who require assistance,” said the NSPCA’s Jacques Peacock.