Two Lotto wins in one month leaves Durban woman R28 million richer

Durban – A month after a Durban woman won over R100 000 in the Daily Lotto, she bagged the R28 million lotto. According to Lottery operator Ithuba, the woman in her late 40s, bought her ticket using a R100 wager and a Quick Pick selection method at Nadasens Spar Savemor store in Merebank, south of Durban. “I was excited to learn that I had won the lotto jackpot, especially because just four weeks ago I had won R129 000 from Daily lotto. “This is indeed my lucky year,” said the winner. She said she was so nervous about losing her ticket, she kept it in her boss’ safe for security.

The winner said her life changed completely.

“Although I have not completely decided on how I am going to spend my winnings, I do know that I want to invest, assist some family members who are struggling, donate to a charity that is close to my heart and finally take an early retirement”, she said.

The woman won the February 24th draw and the winning numbers were: 7, 10, 12, 16, 29, 49, bonus number 21.

Group chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said all winners of R50 000 and above receive trauma counselling and extensive financial advice.

“This winner has expressed to us that she wants to invest some of her winnings and we are confident that we will assist her make the best decisions for her financial future,” said Mabuza. | IOL