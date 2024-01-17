Two men drown during cleansing ceremony in KwaZulu-Natal as heavy rains batter the province

Two men who were participating in a cleansing ceremony on Wednesday are presumed to have drowned. The incident took place around midday in the Mvoti River in Kwadukuza on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick, they received reports of two adult males, aged 23 and 27, that were swept away by the Mvoti River. “Reports received indicate that the two men got into difficulty while participating in a cleansing ceremony and were swept down river. “IPSS Search and Rescue, KDM Marine Safety, Durban SAPS Search and Rescue, and Umhlali K9 Search and Rescue have been conducting searches along the river for the majority of the day.

“Badul Air has also been assisting by providing air support to the search and rescue teams. “Unfortunately, the men have not been located, and the search has had to be called off for now due to declining weather conditions.” She said the search would continue, weather permitting.

With a Level 5 warning of heavy rains for the province, Meyrick urged motorists to exercise extreme caution. “Avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges; be aware that water levels can rise quickly and unexpectedly. The same applies to pedestrians. “Those living in low-lying areas, especially those that experienced flooding this past weekend, please remain vigilant and be prepared to evacuate, as necessary.”