Two men fined R1 000 for transporting alcohol during lockdown

Durban - Two men who were caught transporting liquor in defiance of lockdown regulations were fined R1 000 and are expected to appear in court next month.

The government banned the sale, distribution and transportation of alcohol for the third time on December 28 so that hospitals can focus on Covid-19 patients instead of dealing with alcohol-related trauma cases.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, the Zululand District Task Team had been conducting an operation at the weekend on the R66 near Mkhuze River.

“During the operation, the team pulled over a vehicle with two occupants travelling along the R66. The vehicle was stopped and a search was conducted.

Alcohol police confiscated during their operation. Picture: SAPS

“Upon searching the vehicle it was discovered that the occupants were transporting liquor. The vehicle was travelling from Pongola and the liquor was destined to be delivered at Mashona and Mahlabathini.”