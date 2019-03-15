File Image/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - Two men were arrested for being in possession of drugs valued at more than R250,000, police said on Friday. The men are expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court soon.

South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said they were arrested on Thursday at Chiltern Heights in Westville.

"Yesterday, an intelligence-driven joint operation was conducted together with the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, K9 Currency Unit and Crime Intelligence which resulted in police officers pouncing on the suspects on Birdhurst Road," Gwala said.

"On arrival, police found the suspects packaging drugs for distribution. Police seized pure uncut cocaine, rock cocaine and ecstasy tablets with an estimated value of more than R250 000. The suspects aged 33 and 35 were immediately arrested for dealing in drugs and detained at the Westville police station for detention."

Gwala said other operations were held in Margate on the South Coast and Point in Durban where further drug consignments were seized.

"Cocaine powder and methcathanone were found on vacant premises in Margate. Slopes of heroin were recovered in Point and the premises were already vacated on police arrival. The recovered drugs have a combined street value of more than R16 000."

African News Agency (ANA)