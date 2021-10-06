Two men out on R10 000 bail after Hawks raid at suspected Phoenix drug den

DURBAN –Two men have been released on bail following a Hawks raid in Phoenix. Nikkita Landie, 29, and Ronaldo Pillay, 24, were arrested and charged for dealing in drugs. Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, said officers from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, Crime Intelligence and metro police drug team followed up on information received about suspects allegedly manufacturing drugs.

He said an intelligence driven operation was swiftly conducted and they proceeded to the said residence. “A search was conducted and police found crack cocaine, cocaine powder, large pieces of cocaine moon and paraphernalia. “Police probed further and a second suspect was apprehended in the vicinity. He was taken to his place of residence where more drugs including mandrax tablets were seized in the house and in his vehicle,” Mhlongo said.

DRUGS recovered at a raid in Phoenix. Picture: Hawks The street value of the seized drugs and paraphernalia is about R267 500.

DRUGS recovered at a raid in Phoenix. Picture: Hawks They briefly appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court today and were granted R10 000 bail each. They are due back in court on December 8.