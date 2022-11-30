Two men shot while eating at Durban restaurant

Durban – Two men were shot and wounded at a popular coffee shop in a shopping centre in Malvern, Durban, at about 10am on Wednesday. According to Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics, said the two men sustained multiple bullet wounds and were in a critical condition.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is believed the men had been eating when someone walked up to them and opened fire. “At this stage the events leading up to the shooting are unknown, however SAPS is on scene and will be investigating further,” Jamieson said. SAPS have been approached for comment.

In another incident, a 51-year-old man was shot dead at the Mugg & Bean at the Christian Village Shopping Centre, in Hillcrest, in May. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged that the suspect entered restaurant and joined a man seated there. The two began arguing. “During an argument the suspect drew a firearm and fired shots at the victim. He sustained gunshot wounds to the head and was declared dead at the scene.”

Story continues below Advertisement