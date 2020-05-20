Two men wounded in brazen robbery at Durban's Gateway shopping centre

Durban - Two men, who allegedly tried to shoplift from a retail shop in Durban's Gateway shopping centre were seriously wounded when they fell while trying to run from mall security.

It is believed that three men entered the shop and tried to steal when mall security was alerted to the incident.

Spokesperson for Netcare 911, Shawn Herbst, said when medics arrived, they treated two men who had sustained serious injuries.

"Reports from the scene allege that three adult males were being chased by mall security when it is believed they jumped from the first floor. An adult male sustained serious injuries and was treated on scene by an Advanced Life Support paramedic. The second patient sustained moderate injuries and was treated on scene," he said.

Herbst said both men were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.