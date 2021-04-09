Two nabbed speeding on N3 highway carrying R3,5 million drugs

Durban - Two suspects were nabbed by police travelling on the N3 at a high speed with heroin and crystal meth valued at R3,5 million. According to KZN police, an intelligence-driven operation was conducted on Thursday morning by police officers from the Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit, Crime Intelligence and Magma Security. “The team was following up on information about a vehicle suspected to be transporting drugs. “An operation was put in place on the N3 freeway and the suspected vehicle was spotted travelling at a high speed towards Durban. “A chase ensued and the vehicle was intercepted,” said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

She said a search was conducted and large quantity of drugs was found in a hidden compartment within the vehicle.

Police found the drugs hidden in a compartment in the car. Picture: SAPS

“Police seized 22 bags containing heroin and crystal meth. The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R3 580 500,” she said.

Gwala said police also seized R5 000 in cash from the men.

Two suspects, aged 24 and 42, were arrested and charged for dealing in drugs.

They were expected to appear in the Camperdown Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Gwala said the Hawks had taken over the investigation.

IOL