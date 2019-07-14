A man and a woman were seriously injured when they apparently fell from a bridge down an embankment on Escom Road in Pinetown, Durban in the early hours of Sunday morning, just after midnight. Photo: Rescue Care

Durban - A man and a woman were seriously injured when they apparently fell from a bridge down an embankment on Escom Road in Pinetown, Durban in the early hours of Sunday morning, just after midnight, paramedics said. Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene "to hear screams from below", Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

"They [paramedics] used torches and could see two people down the bank. They immediately called for rescue personnel before gearing up and trying to carefully make their way down to the injured, creating a path."

Once with the injured, advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the two people. Rescue Tech Organisation arrived to assist and planned a complex rope rescue system, allowing a specialised stretcher to be lowered to rescue the two injured people.



"When at the top, the two patients were loaded into an awaiting ambulance before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required. At this stage the events leading up to the two falling is unknown. However SAPS [South African Police Service] were on the scene and will be investigating further," Jamieson said.

