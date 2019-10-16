MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu. Picture: Se-Anne Koopman

Durban - MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mshengu, is expected to meet with staff and parents at a Pietermaritzburg high school after two pupils were murdered on Tuesday. Speaking at the launch of the 2019 matric examinations held in Durban earlier in the day, Mshengu said a delegation will meet with school and district management to address the matter.

It is alleged that a girl pupil was attacked at Eastwood Secondary School on Monday. She was reportedly stabbed but was not seriously injured and released into the care of her parents.

Later on Monday, a pupil came to the school dressed in plain clothing and he allegedly stabbed a Grade 12 boy to death.

According to Mshengu, the alleged culprit fled the scene but was later found and stabbed. He has since died.