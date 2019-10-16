MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu. Picture: Se-Anne Koopman

Durban - MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mshengu, is expected to meet with staff and parents at a Pietermaritzburg high school after two pupils were murdered on Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch of the 2019 matric examinations held in Durban earlier in the day, Mshengu said a delegation will meet with school and district management to address the matter.

It is alleged that a girl pupil was attacked at Eastwood Secondary School on Monday. She was reportedly stabbed but was not seriously injured and released into the care of her parents.

Later on Monday, a pupil came to the school dressed in plain clothing and he allegedly stabbed a Grade 12 boy to death. 

According to Mshengu, the alleged culprit fled the scene but was later found and stabbed. He has since died.

The matter is being investigated by local police.

"We are saddened by the deaths of the pupils. We understand that there were those who were upset by the deaths and school was closed on Tuesday. Those pupils who were due to begin exams had to be moved to another school in the area," Mshengu said.

He said the department will be engaging with relevant stakeholders to address the ongoing issues at the PMB high school.

