December 28 - A woman was shot dead and a man was seriously wounded in a shooting incident in Durban on Saturday afternoon, Photo: Netcare 911

* This story has been updated. DURBAN - A woman and a man were shot dead and a man in a shooting incident in Durban on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded at about 1.20pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of a shooting on Umhlanga Rocks Drive in Somerset Park, north of Durban, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a car with two occupants was fired upon. Medics assessed the patient and found that an adult female passenger had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was declared deceased on the scene."

An adult man, the driver, had also sustained a gunshot wound to his head and was found to be in a critical condition. Advanced life support paramedics initiated a full resuscitation and transported him to hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.