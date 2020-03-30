Two stowaways rescued at KZN beach

Durban - Two Tanzanian nationals who spent three days at sea after allegedly stowing away have been rescued off a Durban beach after allegedly being thrown overboard a ship.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbs said the men were stowaways aboard the ship.

He said they received a call on Monday informing them that the men were stranded, having washed ashore.

"On arrival, two Tanzanian nationals were attended to. The men alleged that they had hidden on a vessel that departed Durban port. It is alleged that the crew of the vessel discovered the stowaways and forced the men to leave the vessel after they were given life jackets and a makeshift raft," Herbst said.

He said the men spent three days at sea before making landfall near Zinkwazi.