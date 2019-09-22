SAPS officers in Durban have arrested two suspects, one of them a school pupil, in connection with theft at a local high school earlier this month. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

Durban - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Durban have arrested two suspects, one of them a school pupil, in connection with the theft of a large amount of computing and other electronic equipment at a local high school earlier this month, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday. On Friday, police officers from the SAPS provincial task team conducted an intelligence-driven operation in Umlazi, which led to the arrest of two suspects, aged 20 and 21, for burglary, Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

Pupils at a high school in Umlazi "were deprived of their computers in the midst of their exams when their school was burgled", Gwala said.

The burglary took place during the night of September 13, when 20 computer monitors, four computer towers, a projector, and five laptop computers were stolen. The SAPS team gathered information on the possible suspects involved in the burglary at the school.

"Their hard work paid off when they managed to trace two suspects, one of whom is a grade 11 [pupil] at ‘J’ section in Umlazi, who were possibly linked to the school burglary. Upon further investigation, the two suspects led police to the house where they had hidden 17 computer monitors and a laptop. The team went to another house where a school projector was also recovered."

The two arrested suspects were detained and would be charged with burglary. They would appear in the Umlazi Magistrates’ Court next week, Gwala said.

African News Agency (ANA)