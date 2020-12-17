Two suspects in court for KZN farm murders

Durban – Two men who were charged for killing a family of three on a farm in Bishopstowe, made their first appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court on Thursday. Lizo Mdukani, 36, and Thembelani Majola, 27, were charged with three counts of murder and one of armed robbery. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said the accused would remain behind bars until their next appearance, on January 12. On Monday, the bodies of Daniel Debruin, 58, his wife Glynis Debruin, 60, and Collin Debruin, 84, were discovered by the couple’s son. The police said they had sustained stab wounds to the head and neck.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said there was allegedly a labour dispute between Debruin and his employees two weeks ago.

“Two of his workers were not pleased with their employer’s decision.

“The farm was closed and the employees were moved to a nearby informal settlement where they stay.”

Police said the two allegedly returned to the farm on Monday.

It is believed they visited the farmer’s tuck shop, situated inside the premises, where they found the couple’s son, bought chips and passed some remarks.

Later that afternoon, Debruin’s son received a call from another farmer informing him his father’s farm was on fire. When he tried to call his parents there was no response.

“He then rushed to the farm and found bodies of his parents and grandfather.”

Daniel’s body was found a few metres from the main house, while Glynis was found dead in the kitchen and Collin outside his room.

IOL