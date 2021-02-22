Two teens drown, four rescued in KZN this weekend

Durban - Two youths drowned and a number of people were saved after getting into difficulty in the water in KwaZulu Natal this weekend. On Sunday afternoon, the bodies of two girls - aged 12 and 15 - were recovered from the Sezela Dam on the KZN South Coast. According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a group of kids were swimming when two girls got into difficulty and tried to help each other but both drowned. Port Shepstone Search and Rescue, K9 SAR together with Medevac were called out. “The K9 Bear was utilised and after a positive pointing out, a dive operation was conducted and both bodies recovered at a depth of 7 metres.

“The bodies were was handed over to Scottburgh SAPS members on scene,” said Mbele.

In a separate incident, a father and his son were rescued at Umdloti Beach, on the KZN North Coast, after they were pulled into the water by a “freak wave.”

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said: “Reports indicate that a 5-year-old male and his 35-year-old father were pulled into the water by a freak wave.

“Members of the public spotted the two battling to stay afloat and immediately swam to their assistance.

“Ethekwini Lifeguards, Durban Metro Police Search and Rescue as well as the NSRI Station 41 Ballito had responded to the scene.

“Both father and son were assessed and transported to hospital for symptoms of a non-fatal drowning.”

That same afternoon, Herbst said a 24-year-old female got into difficulty while swimming at an unprotected beach at the uMhlanga Lagoon.

Netcare 911 said a 24-year-old female got into difficulty while swimming at an unprotected beach at the uMhlanga Lagoon. Picture: Netcare 911

“A member of the public spotted the lady battling to stay afloat and immediately swam to her assistance; reaching her just after she submerged in the backline and brought her to shore.”

He said she was also taken to hospital for further care.

In another incident, an 8-year-old female was knocked off the rocks by a large wave and pulled into the choppy surf at Westbrook Beach, north of Durban.

“The eThekwini Lifeguards were quick to respond after noticing the child in distress.

“She was pulled to shore where Lifeguards and C.E.R.T rendered first-aid.

An 8-year-old girl was knocked off the rocks by a large wave and pulled into the choppy surf at Westbrook Beach, north of Durban. Picture: Netcare 911

“The young girl was assessed on the scene by a Netcare 911 Emergency Care Practitioner and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for symptoms of a non-fatal drowning,” said Herbst.

IOL