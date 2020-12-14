Two weeks after shooting a security guard ANC’s Arthur Zwane granted bail

Durban - After spending almost two weeks behind bars for allegedly shooting a security guard in an argument over hand sanitiser, former eMalahleni ANC regional chairperson Arthur Zwane has been granted bail. KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara Ramkisson confirmed that Zwane had been released on bail. She said he was due to return to court on January 29. Zwane, 47, Bongani Ngubeni, 31, and Sibusiso Msibi, 39, went to a hardware store where a security guard at the gate requested them to sanitise their hands, as per the requirements of the Disaster Management Act. “They were unco-operative and refused to sanitise. A fight started amongst them as a result, and the complainant struck one suspect with a pick handle,” KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

“The complainant was shot and injured by the suspect. He was rushed to the Madadeni hospital.”

Naicker said the three left the scene and were later traced to Newcastle MediClinic and arrested.

“A 9mm firearm with eight rounds of ammunition was seized.”

The trio first appeared in court on November 27 and were charged.

Their bail application seven days later could not be heard due to electricity outages at the court, Ramkisson-Kara said.

When approached for comment, ANC regional spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said Zwane did not hold a leadership position in the ANC.

He said that when Zwane was granted bail, the ANC would find out what exactly had happened.

