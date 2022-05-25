Two years jail time for KZN man who hid evidence from crime scene in his wardrobe

Durban: A 29-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who pleaded guilty to obstructing the course of justice by removing evidence from a crime scene has been jailed. Sifiso Mhlongo was sentenced to two years direct imprisonment in the Durban Magistrate’s Court this week.

According to the NPA provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara, the matter relates to a shooting in October 2021, where Siyabonga Mkhize and his companion were gunned down by unknown people in the Cato Manor area. “Immediately after the shooting, Mhlongo picked up the cartridge cases expelled from one of the firearms used and removed them from the scene. “Through thorough investigation and assistance from community members, Mhlongo was arrested in November 2021.

“The cartridges were found in his possession, in a wardrobe in his house.” Kara said this conviction and sentence sends a strong message to people who interfere with the administration of justice, thus protecting criminals from the law. “We also acknowledge the courage of the community members who were brave enough to speak out against this injustice.”

