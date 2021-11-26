NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor . Picture: SAPA stringer
Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor . Picture: SAPA stringer

UK’s decision to put SA back on travel red list 'was rushed'

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 14m ago

Share this article:

Durban - South Africans woke up to the news that the country had been placed back on the United Kingdom's red list.

IOL reported that several flights had been cancelled thus far.

However, according to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, the decision was rushed.

Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor said she would engage with the UK government with the view to persuade them to reconsider the decision.

"Our immediate concern is the damage that this decision will cause to both the tourism industries and businesses of both countries," she said.

MORE ON THIS

Pandor said while South Africa respects the right of all countries to take the necessary precautionary measures to protect their citizens, the UK’s decision to temporarily ban South Africans from entering the UK seems to have been rushed as even the WHO is yet to advise on the next steps.

Late yesterday, news broke of the UK’s travel ban announcement due to the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant.

Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, Professor Tulio de Oliveira, the director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp), said the strain was not a South African strain.

IOL

Covid-19

Share this article: