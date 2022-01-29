UKZN condemns violent demonstration and destruction of property at Westville campus

Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal has condemned the violent demonstration and destruction of property which occurred at its Westville Campus on Friday. UKZN spokesperson, Normah Zondo, said a group of about 50 individuals stormed Gate 2 on Varsity Drive.

"This later led to a confrontation between the group and security personnel. Security officers who tried to prevent the group from entering Campus unlawfully were pelted with stones by the group," she said. With the help of private security, Risk Management Services personnel later managed to bring the situation under control. Zondo said the guardhouse and a car belonging to the University appointed security company were damaged during the incident however no injuries have been reported to the University.

"Police and RMS remain on campus to monitor the situation and ensure that safety and security is maintained. The University strongly condemns any violent demonstration and all destruction of property. The University also wishes to reiterate that no individuals will be allowed on Campus without the requisite University access permit," she said. Zondo said UKZN is doing everything in its power to protect legitimate students, staff and University property. She said the registration process continues online and was not affected by the incident as it is taking place from remote locations.

"The University further wishes to advise that all returning students are provided with data and have been given laptops and so will be able to do everything remotely. In addition to this, all applicants who have accepted a firm offer will be provided with data upon acceptance of the offer. The UKZN website has been zero rated, meaning no data is required to access information. Data is only needed to view videos that explain the registration process," she said. UKZN has a dedicated Call Centre to assist applicants with enquiries, along with 10 agents who can assist.