UKZN confirms first case of Covid-19

Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) on Monday announced its first confirmed case of the coronavirus (Covid-19), a staff member who has been in self-isolation since last Monday. The university said that the staff member has not been on campus since Thursday, 12 March prior to being exposed to the Covid-19 virus. "We can therefore assure the public that other staff members and students have not been exposed to any possible risk as a result of this case," UKZN Acting Executive Director of Corporate Relations Normah Zondo said. South Africa now has 402 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 60 cases in KwaZulu-Natal. On Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting at midnight on Thursday.

Zondo said: "The staff member, who has been in self-isolation at home since Monday, 16 March, developed symptoms on Tuesday, 17 March and was tested for the virus on Thursday, 19 March 2020. The positive test result was communicated late Sunday afternoon, 22 March.

"The staffer went into isolation after returning from local travel (inside South Africa) and was concerned about possible exposure to the virus at a large gathering in Johannesburg which involved attendees from Europe," Zondo said.

The person has remained at home at all times and had no visitors.Their symptoms are improving, hospital admission has not been required and self-isolation at home will continue as long as is required, , Zondo said.

"While the outcome appears positive, the worrying factor is that the staff member has subsequently been informed that there are other confirmed cases amongst people who attended the event in Johannesburg," Zondo added.

IOL