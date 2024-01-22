UKZN has received 12,000 applications for 250 first-year medical school places

The University of KwaZulu Natal (UKZN) said it has received approximately 12,000 applications for the 250 places for first year entrance to the MBChB degree programme at the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine. According to Normah Zondo, executive director of corporate relations, of the total intake, there are places reserved for students from Quintile 1, 2 and 3 schools.

“The quota system for the first year MBChB degree programme as defined by the College of Health Sciences is as follows: 69% black African, 19% Indian, 9% coloured, 2% white and 1% other,” Zondo said. “The MBChB degree programme is the only programme at the University where the quota system applies.” She said that the university’s enrolment plan is revised regularly to take into account the need to produce top quality professionals as required in the country.

Since the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results were released, the tertiary institution said it was pleased to welcome approximately 9,000 new students, many of whom are drawn from the Matric Class of 2023, as first-year students in 2024. UKZN had received 160,059 applications for these spaces. “Since the release of the matric results, university staff members have been hard at work issuing firm offers to successful applicants,” Zondo said.

“Each applicant offered a place will be sent an SMS and an e-mail containing the link they can use to accept the offer from UKZN formally.” Zondo said that the offers were only valid for 72 hours (three days), and if not accepted within that period, the offer is withdrawn and reallocated to another prospective student. UKZN said their online registration is in full swing and runs until February 23.