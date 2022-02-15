UKZN suspends academic programme as intimidation and threats of violence continue

DURBAN – The academic programme at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) will not go ahead this week. UKZN management said it has opted to suspend the programme for the rest of the week due to incidents of violence and intimidation reported at some campuses on Monday. UKZN management said it had been reported that some student leaders have been intimidating members of staff by entering buildings and demanding that activities be halted.

“There have also been blockages to some entrances to prevent staff from accessing campus. “The university views these as acts of criminality and will seek to address them in that manner, particularly as we are receiving reports of stone-throwing, damage to property and physical assaults on innocent staff members. “Not only are these acts illegal they are also disadvantaging all students who are intent on learning at the university,” UKZN said.

It said the health and safety of employees and all students is their priority. “Considering the threat that seems to be imminent, university management felt it is prudent to suspend lectures for the rest of this week. This means that the university shuttle service will also be suspended,” UKZN said. Management is expected to meet today, with the legitimate Student Representative Council to discuss their memorandum presented.

“This meeting is part of ongoing efforts by both parties to effectively respond to the needs of our student population and to ensure a conducive learning environment on our campuses. “University management appreciates the progressive and peaceful manner in which the SRC has been engaging on these matters and commits to continue working closely with the student body to ensure that the needs of students are met,” UKZN said. The university will work with police and its private security company as well as UKZN Risk Management Services, continues to monitor the situation across all campuses to ensure the safety of students, staff and property.