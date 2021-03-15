UKZN suspends classes for a week amid national shutdown of university’s

Durban - As the country braces for planned shutdown of the all the universities by students fighting for free education, the University of KwaZulu-Natal has announced that it was suspending its academic programme for the rest of the week.

After a week of protests, the SA Student Union called for a national shutdown of all 26 institutions of higher learning with immediate effect on Monday until the funding, historical debt and other issues are completely dealt with.

In a statement on Monday morning, Normah Zondo the spokesperson for UKZN said: “After thoughtful consideration of the ongoing dialogue between national government and the various bodies representing student formations in South Africa, we have decided to suspend the academic programme for the coming week, that is, from Monday 15 March until Friday 19 March 2021, both dates inclusive.

“Remote online registration for 2021 will, however, continue for all returning students and first-entry undergraduates.

“University management will inform staff and students on the dates for re-commencement of the semester”.