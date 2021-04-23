UKZN’s first black female head of medicine awarded international medal of honour

DURBAN - The first black female head of the School of Clinical Medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Professor Ncoza Dlova, has been awarded the Maria Duran Medal for 2021.

Dlova is the first South African to receive the award since its inception in 2000, UKZN confirmed in a statement on Friday.

The medal is given to female leaders in dermatology, particularly those who have contributed to the treatment of dermatologic conditions affecting women and children.

The medal is in honour of Maria M. Duran, the former secretary-general and executive vice-president of the International Society of Dermatology.

Together with her colleagues in 2019, Dlova identified a gene that is the major cause of hair loss among African women.

Dlova is the first African woman to head up the School of Clinical Medicine and one of the first black dermatologists in South Africa. She is the dean for the School of Clinical Medicine at UKZN.

Dr Vangee Handog, president of the International Society of Dermatology, described Dlova as a distinguished and well-respected figure in global dermatology, a selfless individual, a true leader, a dear friend and a most deserving recipient of the Maria Duran Medal.

Dlova’s research focuses on ethnic skin and hair, pigmentation disorders and HIV and skin.

She has also teamed up with the KwaZulu-Natal arm of the Albinism Society of South Africa, where she ran workshops to raise awareness as well as fight discrimination and stigmatisation of people with albinism.

