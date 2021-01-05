Umgeni River Bird Park suspends free-flight bird shows

DURBAN - The Umgeni River Bird Park has suspended its free-flight bird show with immediate effect, until further notice.

“It congregates a large number of people in a limited space. We will announce the re-opening date for the show as soon as the president makes an announcement regarding the current level 3 lockdown regulations.

“The park remains open to the public from 9am - 3pm every day, with screening of all guests, social distancing measures and sanitising stations in place," the park's management said.

In a post on Facebook, management said all visitors were required by law to wear their masks covering their nose and mouth while in the park.

“Social distancing must be adhered to at all times. Hand sanitiser is available on entry into the park, at the entry to various aviaries, the Cockatoo Café restaurant and at all toilet blocks. All Covid protocols are in place for your safety and the safety of our staff,“ the post read.