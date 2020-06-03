Umhlali kidnap: Mother charged for daughter's kidnap and murder

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Alexia Nyamadzawo appeared in the Umhlali Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Fungai Nyamadzawo, the Grade 1 pupil's mother, was charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping and perjury.

Durban - A 42-year-old woman arrested in connection with the kidnap and murder of 6-year-old

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said Nyamadzawo was remanded until June 10 for a formal bail hearing.





On Monday, social media was abuzz after Alexia was reported missing.





At the time, her mother claimed she had been driving in Glendale Road in Shayamoya when she slowed down at a speed bump and someone snatched the child from the back seat. She told police she had been driving with her two children, aged 6 and 14, at the time.





She reported the "kidnapping" to police and a case was opened for further investigation.





On Tuesday, IPSS Medical Rescue' s Search and Rescue division, assisted SAPS K9 Search & Rescue recovered Alexia's body.





IPSS spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said her body was recovered in canefields in Rietvlei, north of Durban.





Naicker said Nyamadzawo was arrested on Tuesday.



