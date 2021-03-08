Umhlanga man driving 'exclusive' Mercedes-Benz nabbed with 70 stolen Sassa cards

Durban – A suspect who was found withdrawing cash from different Sassa cards in the Durban CBD is expected to make a first appearance in court on Monday. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the suspect, 47, faces charges of fraud and possession of a stolen property. “His arrest came after an intelligence driven operation that was conducted on Sunday by the Durban Central District Task Team. “The team pounced on the suspect who was withdrawing cash from different Sassa cards at an ATM on Anton Lembede Street (Smith Street). The suspect was driving a exclusive Mercedes-Benz which he recently bought.” Police also seized over R7k cash. Picture: SAPS Gwala said police seized 70 Sassa cards and R7 640 cash from the suspect.

“Police also seized his vehicle.”

She said further investigation conducted by the team led them to the suspect’s residence in Umhlanga where a USB stick was found after it was thrown out of the house window.

“It was seized by police for further investigation.”

Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Thulani Gonya said he was pleased with the arrest of the alleged fraudster.

“It is heart breaking to learn that there are people who are robbing our citizens who wait anxiously for their money but only to be disappointed when no monies are paid into their accounts. A thorough investigation will be conducted to ensure that all involved are brought to book.”

IOL