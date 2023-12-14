uMhlanga Whalebone Pier reopens after R3.2 million in renovations

eThekwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda officially reopened the uMhlanga Rocks Whalebone Pier on Thursday. The pier was closed for three months to complete the multi-million rand renovation.

The City said the main aim of the R3.2 million project was to extend the longevity of the concrete. “The pier is a tourist drawcard and remains one of the most photographed places in Durban,” said spokesperson Gugu Sisilana. “The reopening of this project further demonstrates that Durban is ready to deliver a joyous and memorable festive season.”

Despite certain beaches being closed due to high levels of E. coli, the city said 20 beaches remain open. “The monitoring and routine weekly testing across all the city’s 23 bathing beaches continues, and if there are any challenges with water quality, we don’t hesitate to close affected beaches because the safety of the public is of paramount importance to us.” The affected beaches would be reopened once testing proves acceptable water quality, the city said.

There were 34 operational swimming pools in the city. “Next week, we will be re-opening the Children's Amusement Centre swimming pools as the contractor is putting the final touches on the repairs. “So, by next week, all swimming pools along the beachfront will be open and fully operational,” said Sisilana.