uMhlathuze - The City of uMhlathuze on Tuesday expressed its sadness following the death of Council Speaker Mfundo Wisdom Mthenjana who died in a Richards Bay hospital on Monday after a short illness.

Council spokesperson Mdu Ncalane said Mthenjana was inaugurated as Speaker in May 2015, initially in a caretaker capacity.

He was then elected as the Speaker in August 2016 after the local government elections. He had previously served as Ward 22 Councillor from 2011-2016 at eSikhaleni/eSikhawini where he was born.

“Mthenjana’s passing will leave a void in the City as his role as the Speaker was crucial and his art of interacting with communities, amakhosi, izinduna, religious leaders, traditional healers and his ability to unite different political parties in the chambers. His leadership style, humour and firmness on his decisions will be sorely missed in the City of uMhlathuze at large,” Ncalane said.

Ncalane said at the time of his passing Mthenjana was the Chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) uMhlathuze Sub-region, consisting of 34 branches. He also served as an SA Communist Party branch deputy secretary from 2009-2012.

“His leadership within the ANC and the tripartite alliance also encompassed being the Chairperson of the ANC Youth League’s Abe Mthenjana branch at eSikhaleni, a branch named after his father,” Ncalane said.

Details of his memorial service and funeral will be communicated in due course.

