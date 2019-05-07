Umlazi and Chatsworth residents were given some relief when a financial service provider Ithala SOC visited their communities. Picture Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - Still reeling from the loss of loved ones and their homes during the devastating floods that have left many destitute, Umlazi and Chatsworth residents were given some relief on Monday when a financial service provider Ithala SOC visited their communities. Ithala brought comfort to the people from the two areas south of Durban as it donated, among others, clothes, blankets and mattresses.

“The staff at all levels of Ithala, some of whom reside in the affected areas, were visibly moved by the damage caused and suffering endured by families, particularly children. There was no question of stepping in to help,” Ithala CEO Danny Zandamela said.

“Until now, the support to flood victims has been reassuring. However, a more unified response from corporates is needed to help restore the dignity and faith of those who have to pick up the pieces. Even a small donation goes a long way,” he said.

He said Ithala’s commitment to serving ordinary South Africans was core to its developmental mandate and it was duty bound to remain true to this important cause.

“As a development finance institution, we pride ourselves in the philosophy of people before profits. We never turn our back on people in their time of need,” added Zandamela.

Nomthandazo Shabalala, Ethekwini Municipality Ward 8 councillor thanked Ithala profusely for assisting the distraught communities who were also robbed of their basic necessities during the floods.

“I would like to thank Ithala for coming through and lending a helping hand. We didn’t know what to do and where to start, but with what Ithala has provided, we can breathe and it will be enough to keep our people going for as long as they are here,” she said.

A pioneer in banking the unbanked in KZN, Ithala offers a range of financial services and products, including savings and insurance to townships and rural areas throughout the KZN province.

African News Agency (ANA)