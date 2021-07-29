UN delegation heads to KZN following week of civil unrest

DURBAN – A UN delegation is set to travel to KwaZulu-Natal today after the province was rocked by violent looting and riots two weeks ago. UN resident co-ordinator, Nardos Bekele-Thomas, will lead the two-day visit. The team will meet with provincial leadership to assess the effect of the alleged insurrection.

The representatives of the UN agencies in the country will travel to some of the communities that were heavily affected by the unrest that left more than 300 people dead and many more displaced, unemployed and vulnerable due to the disruption of the food supply chains and damage to infrastructure. Meetings with the premier of the province and relevant government officials will follow thereafter. The visit to the province follows engagements last week with the government and other stakeholders in Joburg, which was also affected by the unrest, to provide support and assistance to authorities to build back better.

Two weeks ago, hundreds of people ransacked local shops, malls and warehouses in KZN after #FreeJacobZuma protests turned violent. So far, police and law enforcement officials have recovered loads of looted goods. Hundreds of people have also been arrested for their alleged involvement.