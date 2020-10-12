Uncle jailed for life for raping niece, 7

Durban – A 37-year-old man who was caught raping his 7-year-old niece has been jailed for life.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was sentenced in the Esikhaleni Regional Court.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the incident took place on April 18.

“The child was sweeping inside the rondavel at her home in Port Dunford when the uncle entered and raped her.

“The uncle was caught red-handed by the child’s grandmother who reported the incident to the police.”