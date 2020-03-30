Uncles accused of killing niece, 20, who stayed away from home for four days
Durban - Three men who allegedly murdered their niece over the weekend are due to appear in the Greytown Magistrate's Court on Monday.
According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, is it alleged the niece, a 20-year-old female had left her Eshane Reserve without informing anyone.
Gwala said the woman returned four days later, on March 28.
"On her arrival, her three uncles questioned her about her whereabouts and allegedly assaulted her until she lost consciousness."
Gwala said from police reported the woman was declared dead by paramedics upon arrival at their home.
She said a case of murder was opened at Ematimatolo SAPS.
The suspects, aged 25 and 26, were immediately arrested and charged with murder.
In January this year, a 27-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 10-year-old niece while her mother trained as a sangoma.
The rapist pleaded not guilty.
In another incident, in May 2019, a man killed his niece and cut up her body parts and disposed of it in three different pit toilets was jailed for 20 years in the Ladysmith Regional Court.
POST