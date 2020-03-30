Uncles accused of killing niece, 20, who stayed away from home for four days

Durban - Three men who allegedly murdered their niece over the weekend are due to appear in the Greytown Magistrate's Court on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, is it alleged the niece, a 20-year-old female had left her Eshane Reserve without informing anyone.

Gwala said the woman returned four days later, on March 28.

"On her arrival, her three uncles questioned her about her whereabouts and allegedly assaulted her until she lost consciousness."

Gwala said from police reported the woman was declared dead by paramedics upon arrival at their home.