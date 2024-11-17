Unpacking Sanral’s plans to fix the N2 ahead of the busy festive traffic rush

Repair work is underway to fix part of a bridge along the N2 following its partial collapse earlier this month. This is good news to the thousands of travellers expected to travel along the busy route in the next few weeks whether for their much-awaited holidays or to see family.

IOL previously reported on a partial bridge collapse of the Umbongintwini River Bridge, leading to a partial road closure and massive traffic congestion through the N2, one of the country's largest corridors, used by freight and logistics companies to ferry goods. According to the KZN Transport Department, the road freight corridors of the province are some of the busiest routes in South Africa. “The N2 corridor route from Richards Bay to Mpumalanga via Piet Retief, is an important route for timber, coal and other commodities. To the South of Durban, the N2 corridor links KZN to the Eastern Cape and the southern regions of SA,” the department said.

According to the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral), the southbound carriage over the bridge had been closed from Joyner Road and vehicles were diverted through alternative routes, owing to a failure experienced on the bridge, resulting in the roadway being closed off. The agency said the damage was due to wear and tear. A collapsed bridge on the N2 south near AmanzimtotiPicture: Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Media

N2 southbound closed over Umbogintwini River Bridge failure in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Facebook The bridge, built in the 1960s is well over 64 years old and prior to the partial collapse, received a 98% pass mark in a detailed inspection, undertaken in February. "Given the bridge’s long life span, the spalling (deterioration of steel reinforced concrete,) and cracking of the concrete were likely caused by age-related deterioration which also increased the corrosion of the reinforcements within the bearings, leading to their failure," Sanral explained. The agency said a contractor has been appointed and emergency repairs would be completed by early December.

“The contract for the estimated R5 billion upgrading the N2 section between Moss Kolnik Drive and Isipingo to a four or five lane carriageway is already in the procurement stage and is expected to be awarded in the first quarter of 2025,” Sanral said. “The upgrades will entail the upgrading of the bridge structure to modernise it.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa received a briefing from the Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, Deputy Transport Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa and SANRAL CE Reginald Demana at the Mbokodweni River Bridge in Durban. Picture: Sanral Briefing President Cyril Ramaphosa, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Transport Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Sanral CEO Reginald Demana, explained that as a temporary solution, Sanral will use hydraulic jacks to lift the deck back to the same level as the other decks. "We will then re-open to traffic. While traffic is moving, we will work on a permanent solution, which is to manufacture steel bearings that will be inserted inside the deck and the pillars," Demana said. A collapsed bridge on the N2 south near AmanzimtotiPicture: Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Media He said the interim solution is to ensure smooth flow of traffic before the start of the festive season.

"The more permanent solution will be implemented early next year. We appreciate that the diversions are not easy, (but) they are a temporary solution we must live with in order to fix the bridge," he said. Creecy welcomed Sanral’s plans, adding that she can understand the motorists’ frustrations at getting stuck in traffic. Creecy said she and her team had been stuck in traffic on the N2 last week.

“This situation poses incredible discomfort to motorists. It is for this reason that we decided, together with Sanral, that we need a short-term solution particularly when we know that during the festive season, this road is going to be carrying very, very heavy traffic in a southbound direction,” Creecy said. The repair work has been welcomed by CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), Dr Vusumuzi Sibiya. “We would like to reassure all holidaymakers who have booked or are considering booking that there are alternative routes and the KZN South Coast is festive season ready,” he said.