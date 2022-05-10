Sisipho Bhuta Johannesburg - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education says Grade R teachers who had not been paid their salary stipends since April, will be paid this week.

Story continues below Advertisment

The National Teacher's Union (NATU) on Monday expressed anger at the department failing to pay the teachers, though insisting on their continued attendance at work. On Tuesday, KZN Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi, in a short text message the department’s human resources unit had. indicated that the teachers would be paid this week. However, NATU’s acting president Sibusiso Malinga said the department had not informed them that a resolution had been found on the matter.

On Monday night, Mahlambi had confirmed the department had failed to pay the teacher salaries. He said at the time: “This matter is being attended to. The main cause for this is the annual resumption of the Grade R educators, which is something that is being discussed, to have an alternative way of having a seamless process. “The delayed payments are regrettable and it is something that the department, together with unions, should address to have a long solution on the matter.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Malinga also said NATU was concerned about the situation and has described the non-payment as “unacceptable”. He said the non-payment of the stipends undermined the teachers rights as workers and had left them helpless. IOL